WATCH: Lionel Messi is Argentina’s savior once again as they draw level with Paraguay

Argentina have had a torrid Copa America campaign up until now. After losing the last two editions of the South American competition in the final, the Albiceleste were on the verge of getting eliminated from the group stage itself. Up stepped Lionel Messi, who save his national team yet again!

Despite lining up with the likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Giovani Lo Celso, Argentina went behind in their Copa America group stage fixture to Paraguay. The Eduardo Berizzo led side took the lead in the thirty-sixth minute, when Miguel Almiron’s lung-bursting run down the left side opened up the Argentina defence, allowing Richard Sanchez to score.

Argentina, who had already lost their opening match to Colombia by two goals to nil, found themselves in a difficult position. The two-time FIFA World Cup champions were left on the brink of elimination after going down in their latest match. However, as he has done so many times before, Lionel Messi was there to save his side.

The Argentina skipper took the penalty kick after Ivan Piris handled the ball inside the area. And even though the Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez guessed the right way, Messi’s shot had enough power to go past him.

Paraguay, meanwhile, were given a golden opportunity to retake the lead, when they were awarded a penalty of their own. However, Derlis Gonzalez saw his effort saved by Franco Armani in goal.