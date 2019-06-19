Copa America |

Fans slam VAR after Brazil have two goals disallowed in Copa America 2019 match vs Venezuela

Hosts Brazil were held for a goalless draw by Venezuela in the group stage of Copa America 2019 but not before the match saw its fair share of controversy.

Two Brazil goals were ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which the fans didn’t like one bit and were quick to express their displeasure on Twitter.

First, it was Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, whose goal was ruled out for offside on Roberto Firmino while Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho was the next victim of VAR. Overall, however, Brazil were underwhelming and home fans booed the players as they walked off the pitch in Salvador.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the VAR intervention.

 

