Fans slam VAR after Brazil have two goals disallowed in Copa America 2019 match vs Venezuela

Hosts Brazil were held for a goalless draw by Venezuela in the group stage of Copa America 2019 but not before the match saw its fair share of controversy.

Two Brazil goals were ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which the fans didn’t like one bit and were quick to express their displeasure on Twitter.

First, it was Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, whose goal was ruled out for offside on Roberto Firmino while Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho was the next victim of VAR. Overall, however, Brazil were underwhelming and home fans booed the players as they walked off the pitch in Salvador.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the VAR intervention.

I think Brazil score like 4 goals and VAR cancel all a dem — Arsenal🇯🇲 (@MrKevinHenry) June 19, 2019

lol if they overturn another brazil goal with var that ref might not survive the night — All we are is Dustin Nguyen (@itsdtrain) June 19, 2019

Venezuela vs Brazil Man of the Match: VAR — david_cullen (@dcgoalie24) June 19, 2019

Brazil Vs Venezuela what an absolute Joke. 2 goals Disallowed through VAR. A player getting taken off on a Stretcher for Cramp! And an unreal amount of timewasting. I smell bribes, completely rigged. #CopaAmerica2019 #brasilvsvenezuela #bra — Jeff Parker (@Jeffrey__Parker) June 19, 2019

I’m struggling to see what is wrong with this #brazil goal (apart from VAR) https://t.co/4xJLe0vL4H — Neil Bogle (@NiftyNeil75) June 19, 2019

Interesting how Peru and Brazil got goal(s) taken away by VAR while playing against Venezuela… 🤔 — Liz 👑 (@e_mariexx) June 19, 2019

3 goals disallowed for Brazil tonight due to VAR involvement. Will be cursing it. #CopaAmerica — Trevor Dunne (@Dunnetelli) June 19, 2019

VAR is ruining football. Fed up of it already. Shambles. Brazil have had 2 goals ruled out. — Mikey Welsh (@coach_mikey) June 19, 2019

Can anyone explain why that goal was just taken away from Brazil by VAR? That one made no sense to me. — allan g (@algibbons) June 19, 2019

Gabriel Jesus scores for Brazil and everybody celebrates… but he’s offside as per VAR. Players are not going to celebrate, fans are not going to celebrate. This is the death of football, how can people not see it? #LoveFootballHateVAR — Soansie (@Soansie) June 19, 2019

Brazil vs VAR — T N M ✋🏽🤚🏽 (@CanesSwag954) June 19, 2019

Brazil has to get 3 goals to get one validated . Hate VAR — Suhi (@SujiGoya) June 19, 2019

Brazil 2 goals wiped off by VAR in 2nd half, what a time to be alive. #CopaAmerica — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) June 19, 2019

Brazil score 3 goals

VAR rules all 3 out

VAR is shite — Ian Lavery Jnr (@ianlavery11) June 19, 2019