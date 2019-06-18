WATCH: Alexis Sanchez on target as Chile thrash Japan in Copa America 2019

Manchester United’s oft-criticised forward Alexis Sanchez was on target on Monday as defending champions Chile routed Japan 4-0 in their opening Group C game at Copa America 2019.

Sanchez has endured a torrid time since joining United midway through the 2017/18 campaign and has netted just five goals in 45 appearances in the past year and a half.

However, there was some joy for him on the international stage as he found the back of the net as the Chileans got their Copa America title defence off to a winning start in emphatic fashion.

With Chile leading 2-0 courtesy of goals by Erick Pulgar and Eduardo Vargas, Sanchez got in on the act in the 82nd minute as he darted into the six-yard box to meet Charles Aranguiz’s looping cross with a stooping header into the back of the net.

Vargas then added another a minute later to seal the win for Chile that sends them top of the group alongside Uruguay, condemning invitees Japan to a heavy defeat in the process.

Copa America 2019: Japan thrashed by champions Chile