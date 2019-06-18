Manchester United flop becomes all time record holder in International football

Alexis Sanchez may be a flop at his Premier League club Manchester United, but he is a legend when it comes to international football. After Monday’s Copa America game against Japan, Sanchez became the footballer with most caps, most goals, most assists and most wins for Chile.

Chile began their Copa America campaign in style on Monday, 17th June, as they emerged winners against Japan by a scoreline of 4-0. Eduardo Vargas scored a brace while Erick Pulgar and Alexis Sanchez scored a goal each to complete the Chilean victory. The win also saw Chile join Uruguay at the top of Group C, level on points and goal difference.

Meanwhile, someone on Twitter pointed out that Sanchez’ numbers with his national team are incredible and the statistics probably indicate that he is something of a Chilean G.O.A.T. Check out the tweet below:

No se olviden: @Alexis_Sanchez es @LaRoja -Récord de partidos (125)

-Máximo goleador histórico (42)

-Máximo asistidor histórico (36)

-Jugador con más triunfos (63) pic.twitter.com/coUBWbVI5D — Luis Antonio Reyes (@elluchoreyes) June 18, 2019

As you can observe, Sanchez has played 125 matches for Chile, scored 42 goals and assisted another 36 goals till date. 63 of his games with the team have been victories as well. Quite amazingly, all four of the above stats are national records – indicating that there has been no other player for his country like Sanchez so far.

Sanchez, who is formerly a Barcelona player, shifted his previous club Arsenal to Manchester United in January 2018 for €70million. But he is yet to create an impact with the Red Devils. His 2018-19 campaign was disastrous, as he was able to manage just two goals and four assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

However, he looks in good touch right now in the Copa America and that may provide a ray of hope for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he prepares his squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season.