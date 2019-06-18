Diego Maradona slams Lionel Messi’s Argentina: “You have to feel it, for f**k’s sake”

Argentina legend and former manager Diego Maradona did not have kind words for the Lionel Messi-led side that lost to Colombia in their Copa America opener.

Diego Maradona slammed the current Argentina side after their insipid performance in matchday 1 of the ongoing Copa America tournament that saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to Colombia.

Speaking to TyC sports, Maradona launched a scathing attack on the current level of the Albiceleste, saying that even Tonga would be able to defeat them if they play the way they currently do.

“You realise that even Tonga could beat us,” he said.

“We have a prestige we built up kicking and punching. Let it be remembered that when we left Peru our bus was smashed up.”

Lionel Messi – Argentina’s key Copa America player

The football legend then questioned the passion of the current Argentina team, saying – in not so diplomatic terms – that the players have to ‘feel’ the shirt.

“What does this shirt mean? You have to feel it, for f*ck’s sake.”

Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Paraguay and then Qatar in the upcoming two group stage matchdays in the tournament. Other tournament favourites Brazil, Chile and Uruguay all recorded comfortable victories in their respective first matchday games.

(Translation R/T Goal)

