Tonga could beat Argentina! – Maradona furious after Copa America loss

After Colombia consigned Argentina to a 2-0 loss in their Copa America opener, World Cup winner Diego Maradona did not hold back.

Diego Maradona slammed Argentina after their Copa America defeat to Colombia, claiming Tonga could beat Lionel Scaloni’s side.

There was yet more international disappointment for Lionel Messi on Saturday as his side lost to goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata in Salvador.

Argentina have reached four of the past five Copa America finals, losing them all, but will need to improve in their remaining Group B games against Paraguay and Qatar if they are to reach the showpiece in Brazil.

Maradona, who inspired Argentina to glory at the World Cup in 1986, was unimpressed with the lack of physicality on show against Carlos Queiroz’s Colombia.

“You realise that Tonga can beat us,” Maradona told TyC Sports.

“There is a prestige that we built with kicks, with punching.”

Argentina are seeking their first major international title since 1993.