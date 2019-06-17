WATCH: Qatar produce brilliant fightback in Copa America debut

Qatar’s debut match in the Copa America ended with a point after they produced a fine fightback on Sunday to come from two goals down and draw 2-2 with Paraguay.

As one of two invited teams from Asia competing at Copa America 2019 in Brazil, it initially looked as though the Qataris were headed for defeat at Estadio do Maracana.

There were just four minutes on the clock when Oscar Cardozo fired Paraguay ahead from the penalty spot, before their lead was doubled in the 56th minute courtesy of an unstoppable long-range effort by Derlis Gonzalez.

But, eight minutes after the hour mark, Almoez Ali pulled one back for the reigning Asian Cup champions when he received possession on the edge of the box and created a yard of space before bending a sublime strike into the far corner.

And, with 13 minutes remaining, the comeback was completed when Boualem Khoukhi got in behind the opposition defence and forced his shot past Junior Fernandez to earn his side a share of the spoils.

The result presently leaves Qatar level with Paraguay in joint-second in Group B, two points behind early leaders Colombia and one ahead of bottom-placed Argentina.

