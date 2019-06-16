Lionel Messi gives his verdict over Argentina’s shock Copa America loss

Lionel Messi and Argentina were delivered a shock result in their 2019 Copa America opener. The Albiceleste lost to Colombia by two goals to nil, despite showing signs of promise. The Argentine skipper later gave his remarks on the loss.

Lionel Messi was keen to look at the positives after his side’s loss to Colombia in the Copa America opener. The FC Barcelona star also admitted that the opposition got a lucky break despite not creating many opportunities.

“There are positives to come out of this, we are ready to accept the challenge that we have,” said Messi (via Goal).

“There is no time to complain, we have to look ahead, we have to raise our heads and continue, there’s still a lot of the tournament left.

“They kept the ball well but didn’t create clear opportunities, but when we took a step forward in the second half they scored a goal.

“When we were playing at our best, they scored a great goal and it cost us.”

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is already looking forward to the next game against Paraguay, hoping to set things back on track.

“We’ll take it as a lesson for the upcoming games. We continue to depend on ourselves.

“It’s not easy to start with a loss, but if we beat Paraguay, we go back to a comfortable situation.”

Argentina play Paraguay on June 20 before facing off against invitees Qatar on June 24.