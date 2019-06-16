Copa America |

Fans can’t stop bringing up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi comparisons after Argentina’s Copa America loss

The Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is among the greatest sports rivalries of all time. The two have been neck-to-neck in the race to be the greatest footballer of our generation. As a result, fans of either player take every opportunity they get to discredit the other – as was the case after Argentina’s Copa America loss. 

Fans have accepted Lionel Messi to be among the greatest football players to ever play the game. However, those who are against the notion often use his international failures to debate the point. It is widely known that Messi has won nothing yet with his national team, despite lifting several trophies with his club side, FC Barcelona.

On the other hand, Messi’s arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has had a few successful years with the national team in recent years. Ronaldo helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League by scoring a hattrick in the semifinals. He also guided his side to a successful UEFA Euro campaign in 2016, beating France in the final to lift the cup.

Fans had plenty to say when Messi and Argentina lost their Copa America opener to Colombia, with many even taking the opportunity to bring out the Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons. Here are some of the best reactions:

Lionel Messi is among the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, ahead of Ronaldo himself. However, the Argentine star might see his stock fall if his side fails to win the Copa America. Argentina have two more games to go in the group, against Paraguay and invitees Qatar. A loss in either of those games could cut the Albiceleste’s campaign short.

