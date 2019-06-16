Fans can’t stop bringing up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi comparisons after Argentina’s Copa America loss

The Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is among the greatest sports rivalries of all time. The two have been neck-to-neck in the race to be the greatest footballer of our generation. As a result, fans of either player take every opportunity they get to discredit the other – as was the case after Argentina’s Copa America loss.

Fans have accepted Lionel Messi to be among the greatest football players to ever play the game. However, those who are against the notion often use his international failures to debate the point. It is widely known that Messi has won nothing yet with his national team, despite lifting several trophies with his club side, FC Barcelona.

On the other hand, Messi’s arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has had a few successful years with the national team in recent years. Ronaldo helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League by scoring a hattrick in the semifinals. He also guided his side to a successful UEFA Euro campaign in 2016, beating France in the final to lift the cup.

Fans had plenty to say when Messi and Argentina lost their Copa America opener to Colombia, with many even taking the opportunity to bring out the Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons. Here are some of the best reactions:

When Ronaldo plays for Portugal vs when Messi plays for Argentina. Yet again Messi couldn't turn up against Colombia. CEO Argentina Bottling Company. pic.twitter.com/2RwCSNO1Kt — OLA or LAXX (@ManLikeLaxx) June 16, 2019

If you're a Ronaldo fan, just RT to annoy Messi Fans😂😅 pic.twitter.com/IxyXiIzPGT — Ronaldo_FC (@Ronaldo_Fv) June 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in football history always there for club and Portugal Messi is shines at Barcelona fails terribly for Argentina,levels — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) June 15, 2019

"Messi powered Argentina loss" Ronaldo fan boys: pic.twitter.com/O00dw0zEJ2 — Jay (@HectoringJ) June 16, 2019

Messi when he sees Ronaldo walking around with 2 International Trophies pic.twitter.com/NobAQC32D6 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) June 16, 2019

Ronaldo fans celebrate messi's failure like pic.twitter.com/ZRY7X3NEyx — Roberdinho2211 (@Julianimandikr2) June 16, 2019

*Argentina loses Ronaldo Stans: Bro Ronaldo won a Euro and the UEFA champions cup. How is Messi still your GOAT? Me: pic.twitter.com/iXdERpyPfT — Not Jonathan Rivera (@NotYonnyRivera) June 16, 2019

James Rodriguez: Ronaldo made impossible headers make look simple.

And this bottler is most complete player of all times?? 🤣#Messi pic.twitter.com/fXtLnCZxCf — -CR7 Paaji- (@Kakarla07) June 16, 2019

Dear Ronaldo, How do you carry your country to win trophies? Please reply #Messi pic.twitter.com/Lm4spw0cGJ — WOLFTRYBE (@wolftrybemedia) June 16, 2019

Lionel Messi is among the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, ahead of Ronaldo himself. However, the Argentine star might see his stock fall if his side fails to win the Copa America. Argentina have two more games to go in the group, against Paraguay and invitees Qatar. A loss in either of those games could cut the Albiceleste’s campaign short.