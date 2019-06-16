WATCH: Lionel Messi’s glaring miss from inside the box against Colombia in Copa America loss

Argentina took on Colombia in their Copa America opener, hoping to get their campaign off to a flying start. However, it was anything but, with the opposition winning by two goals to nil. Lionel Messi had his part to play in the loss, with the Barcelona star missing an easy opportunity six minutes before the opening goal.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best football players of all time. However, one point his critics use to argue against the notion is the fact that he has never won anything with his international side, Argentina. Moreover, the FC Barcelona star has led his national team to three finals in recent years, losing on all three occasions.

Copa America 2019 provided an opportunity for Messi to set things right in the international sphere, especially with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo winning both the UEFA Euro and the UEFA Nations League recently.

Nevertheless, burdened by the overwhelming pressure to start their campaign on the right note, Argentina crumbled. The Albiceleste were beaten two-nil by Colombia, courtesy of goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata.

Argentina 0-0 Colombia – Messi puts his header wide pic.twitter.com/TXwMf9sCdv — The Render (@TheRenderMedia) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, before both the Colombian goals were scored, Messi had a chance to put Argentina ahead. The five-time Ballon d’Or was given a free header inside the box with nothing to aim at but an empty goal. However, he somehow managed to put it wide of the target. Six minutes later, Martinez scored for the opposition.

Argentina’s poor start puts them in jeopardy. They will now face Paraguay on June 20 and Qatar on June 24, knowing full well that a loss could wrap up their Copa America campaign early.