Coutinho criticises himself over Barcelona performances post Copa America heroics

On Friday, Brazil began their Copa America campaign in style by beating Bolivia 3-0 in the opening fixture at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paulo. Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho was the star of the evening as he scored twice in three minutes to grant the hosts a solid lead.

Brazil’s third goal was scored by Everton Soares in the 85th minute after Coutinho converted a penalty in the 50th minute and headed in a cross by Roberto Firmino three minutes later.

After the game, Coutinho spoke to reporters and said that he was pleased with his display against Bolivia. He further admitted that the same cannot be spoken about his performances for Barcelona at the end of last season.

In case you did not know, Coutinho was often singled out for criticism by virtue of his poor performances for Barcelona during the 2018-19 season. The Brazilian’s woes were most visible during Barca’s 4-0 loss against his former club Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

“I don’t have much to say to them [Barcelona fans],” the forward was quoted as saying by Marca said after he was asked if his performance in Brazil colours has sent a good message to Blaugrana fans. “I’m grateful for all the support they’ve always given me. I’ve had difficult moments because I’ve not performed as well on the pitch as they were expecting me to. But then, that’s football and I’m working hard to improve,” he added.

“It’s a happy day having scored two goals,” he then said, before concluding: “Having helped the team and come away with the win makes it better.”