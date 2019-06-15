Brazil international Philippe Coutinho says he is working hard to improve after a challenging season with Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho concedes he has “not performed as expected” during his time at LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has failed to rekindle his Liverpool form following his €160million switch in January 2018, struggling to make an impact during his first full season at the club.

Philippe Coutinho – Brazil’s key Copa America player

The attacking midfielder managed only five LaLiga goals in 34 appearances last season and failed to nail down a place in the starting XI, with 12 of his league outings coming from the bench.

Coutinho’s underwhelming form has seen him become a target for Barca supporters who have jeered him on several occasions, while media reports have linked him with a move.

He put his club woes to one side on Saturday, though, scoring twice as Brazil opened their Copa America campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Speaking after the game, Coutinho admitted that things have not going according to plan during his time in Spain.

ESTREIA VITORIOSA!#SeleçãoBrasileira começou bem na Copa América. Equipe deslanchou na segunda etapa e venceu a Bolívia por 3 a 0! 3 x 0 Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF#TeamBrasileiro #100AnosDeGlórias #PelosHeroisDe1919 #JogaBola pic.twitter.com/OMxZ40CkJR — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 15, 2019

Asked by reporters if he had a message for Barca’s fans, Coutinho said: “I do not have much to say to them; I am grateful for all the support that I have always received.

“I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I’m working hard to improve.”

Speaking about his role in Brazil’s opening win of the tournament, he added: “It’s a very happy day to have scored two goals, to have helped the team and come out with a victory.”

Brazil’s next Group A game is against Venezuela on Wednesday.