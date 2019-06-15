Copa America 2019: Argentina starting XI for Colombia game announced

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will begin their Copa America 2019 campaign on 15 June and in their first game, they will face Colombia in a Group B fixture at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil.



The Copa America is Messi’s first international tournament after he made a return to the national team in March 2019. Prior to that, he was staying away from the Argentine squad following their disappointing 4-3 loss to France in the round-of-16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Earlier on June 14, Lionel Scaloni the manager of the Argentina team announced his starting XI for the game against Colombia. The team that is being led by Messi also included superstars like Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Giovani Lo Celso.

Two surprising names that are not part of the first XI are Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez. However, both players are present among Scaloni’s substitution choices and could make it on to the pitch at some point during the game.

View the official announcement made by the Argentina Football Association (AFA) right here:

#SelecciónMayor @lioscaloni 🎙: “El equipo de mañana será Armani, Saravia, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Lo Celso, Guido Rodríguez, Paredes, Messi, Agüero y Di María”. — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 14, 2019

A translation of the above tweet reads: “Tomorrow’s team will be Armani, Saravia, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Paredes, Messi, Aguero and Di Maria.”

Messi, Aguero and Di Maria constitute the front-three, while Leandro Paredes and Lo Celso will play as attacking midfielders. Guido Rodriguez will function as the anchor-man. Franco Armani is the starting goalkeeper while Tagliafico and Renzo Saravia are the left-back and right-back players, respectively.

German Pezzella and Otamendi who will play at the heart of the defence, are the other two players in Scaloni’s starting lineup.

The kickoff for the Argentina-Colombia game has been scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (3:30 am IST and 6:00 am SGT/HKT on 16 June).