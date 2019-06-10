Brazil’s Arthur injured in Copa America warm-up game

Tite is already without star forward Neymar due to injury and Arthur could also be a doubt after a bad tackle against Honduras.

Arthur was substituted after he was injured in a horror tackle by Honduras’ Romell Quioto in Brazil’s final friendly before the Copa America.

The Barcelona midfielder had to be carried off the field after Quioto caught him with a high, late, two-footed challenge on Sunday at Estadio Beira-Rio.

Brazil are already without their star forward Neymar for the tournament on home soil after he damaged his right ankle in a warm-up game against Qatar.

Chelsea winger Willian was called up as the replacement for Neymar rather than the Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Head coach Tite will require a quick diagnosis on Arthur as Brazil are set to begin their campaign against Bolivia on Friday.

Brazil led Honduras 3-0 at half-time despite losing Arthur to injury with Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva and Philippe Coutinho all on target.