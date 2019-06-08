Neymar’s official company admit suspension of campaigns following rape allegations

It’s a difficult time to be Neymar Jr. The Brazilian has found himself involved in a serious allegation of rape and assault, and it appears to be taking a toll on his numerous campaigns off the field.

Now, NR Sports, Neymar’s official company – in charge of handling his business interests off the pitch, have confirmed the news that certain sponsors have suspended their campaigns with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star amid the rape allegations.

Sport are among the sources reporting the news, and it puts even more pressure on the superstar forward who was forced to miss the Copa America due to injury.

“We clarify that there was no breach of any contract currently in force after the disclosure of the serious accusation against the athlete,” NR Sports said.

“Together with some partners and sponsors, NR Sports is suspending some campaigns in light of the seriousness of the unjust accusations and, above all, the category of endorsed marks.

“All of the partners, for obvious reasons, are alert and aware of the unfolding events.

“On the other hand, some partners have decided not to change the course of their campaigns, have declared public support of the Athlete Neymar Jr and remain firm in their brand strengthening projects.”

It is pertinent to note that Mastercard, one of the sponsors for the Copa America, initially cancelled a promotional feature involving Neymar due to the allegations, but have since reversed the decision and left it hanging for now.

“All the evidence disclosed up to now converge to the incontrovertible conclusion that the athlete Neymar Jr. was actually a victim of a ‘malicious and false criminal complaint,’ a crime that is being investigated by the Police Authorities,” NR Sports went on.

“We are sure that soon everything will be clear.”