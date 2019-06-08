Premier League star replaces Neymar in Brazil’s Copa America squad

Neymar Jr suffered yet another injury in Brazil’s friendly against Qatar, leaving the Paris Saint Germain star in tears. The 27-year-old injured his ankle during the match and has now been ruled out of the upcoming Copa America, which will take place in Brazil itself. A replacement has since been called up to the squad.

Chelsea winger Willian has been called up to the Brazil national team squad by Tite to replace the injured Neymar. The 30-year-old star, who was enjoying his holiday prior to the call-up, will meet up with his international teammates in their base in Porto Alegre, where Brazil will also face Honduras in a warm-up match before the tournament.

Neymar, the man Willian has replaced, is going through a torrid time. The Paris Saint Germain star was recently accused of rape by Ms Najila Trindade. The 26-year-old, who denied all accusations, even gave his testimony to the Brazilian police recently.

A Neymar-less Brazil will face Bolivia, Peru, and Venezuela in Group A of Copa America 2019. The top two teams, along with a possible third, will qualify for the quarter-finals from the group.

Meanwhile, the South American tournament will feature two Asian sides this time around. Both Qatar and Japan have been invited to the tournament and will be placed in Group B and C, respectively.