Neymar ruled out of Copa America

Neymar will miss Brazil’s Copa America campaign due to a ligament rupture in his right ankle in a huge blow for the host nation.
Neymar, who recovered from a knee injury leading into the international friendly, was substituted in the 21st minute and assisted into the locker room.
However, tests revealed Neymar would not recover in time for the major South American tournament, which Brazil will host.