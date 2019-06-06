Neymar injury shouldn’t be too serious – Tite

Tite gave an update on Neymar, who reportedly suffered an ankle sprain in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Qatar.

Brazil head coach Tite is hopeful Neymar’s injury is not too serious after the star forward left Wednesday’s victory in tears.

A tearful Neymar was carried down the tunnel with an ankle problem in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 win at home to Qatar.

Neymar, who recovered from a knee injury leading into the international friendly, was substituted in the 21st minute and assisted into the locker room.

The 27-year-old reportedly suffered an ankle sprain ahead of Brazil’s Copa America opener against Bolivia on June 14.

Asked about Neymar post-match, Tite told reporters: “Neymar is a different player. I will wait to decide on Neymar until the very last moment.

“I only saw him in the break. He had a swollen ankle. He is in very good condition. Problem of injury should not be too serious. I hope that he won’t remain out for too long.”

Asked if he would bet on Neymar’s inclusion, Tite said: “I do not bet on anything, just work. I bet on recovery. It’s not about betting. I want to believe that it is not a serious problem.”

Neymar’s ankle injury came as the Paris Saint-Germain forward braced for the toughest match of his career amid a rape allegation.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the PSG forward following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to “extort” him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

“This is an intimate question,” Tite replied when asked if Neymar is sad. “Not external. It’s ours [relationship]. Every coach has a relationship with a direct athlete. It’s a unique situation.

“I understand you [about the journalist’s question]. I do not expose it publicly. I cannot, it’s my way, I do not feel good.”

On working with Neymar daily, Tite added: “The way we find it is to help the athlete in the best possible way. Day by day, too … leave him well so we can win with the quality of him.”