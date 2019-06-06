Brazil confirm Neymar is out of Copa America 2019 with injury

On Thursday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar Jr. will miss the upcoming Copa America tournament due to a ligament rupture in his right ankle. The incident occurred a day earlier, during Brazil’s friendly match against Qatar.

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star featured on the pitch for only the first twenty minutes of the game. During the 21st minute, he fell down after being subjected to a sliding tackle by Qatar defender Assim Madibo. As he was unable to play on, Neymar was immediately taken off the field.

Later on, he was seen crying on the bench and sought the assistance of his team staff to go down to the dressing room.

The full extent of Neymar’s injury was revealed on Thursday, after doctors conducted scans to identify the problem.

Brazil Football Federation (CBF)’s official statement reads thus:

“After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during Wednesday’s game against Qatar, Neymar Jr. was evaluated and subjected to complementary imaging tests that confirmed ligament rupture in the ankle.

Due to the seriousness of his injury, he does not have the ample physical conditions or a sufficient amount of time to recover before participating in the Copa America 2019. He is hence declared ruled out of Brazil’s squad for the Copa America tournament.

As of this Thursday (6 June 2019), the technical committee of the Brazilian National Team will begin the process of finding and naming a substitute player who will soon take Neymar’s place in the national team.”