Reports: Neymar deemed unfit for Copa America due to psychological concerns

Neymar Jr. was set to represent Brazil at the upcoming Copa America 2019 tournament, but the Brazilian has been deemed unfit for the tournament due to “psychological conditions”.

El Chiringuito is reporting that Neymar may miss the tournament due to the psychological conditions surrounding the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star at the moment, as revealed by the Brazil football Federation President.

Neymar has been embroiled in a serious controversy lately which involves a charge of rape and assault against him by a woman from Brazil, and though there were reports that the case has been dropped, nothing has been completely confirmed yet.

Perhaps that is what is playing on the mind of the forward, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge and even sent out an emotional message to his fans denying all the allegations that have been placed on him.

While there is no concrete evidence against him as of now, it does seem to have hampered the superstar footballer, who might just end up missing this key tournament after missing much of the season through injury.