6 Asian players to look out for at Copa America 2019

With Copa America 2019 set to kick off on June 14, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks six players from the two invited Asian sides to keep a close eye on.

The Copa America may be South America’s version of the European Championships or the AFC Asian Cup but, since 1993, it has been known for inviting teams from other continents.

Two decades after their debut appearance, Japan will once again be participating this year and will be joined by a second Asian participant in reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar.

As tournament debutants, the Qataris are certain to want to make a good impression and coach Felix Sanchez Bas has named close to his strongest side.

Japan, on the other hand, will be using the tournament to prepare for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and coach Hajime Moriyasu has opted to call up a host of youngsters and just three recognised experienced campaigners.

As the two sides look to fly the flag of Asia at the Copa America, FOX Sports Asia looks at six players who could make a real impression.

The veteran free agent hoping to impress

He can lay claim to being a Premier League winner with Leicester and, with 50 goals in 116 caps, is one of Japan’s all-time top strikers.

But having been released by the Foxes at the conclusion of the past season, Okazaki will be hoping the Copa America serves as the perfect shop window as he looks to impress prospective suitors.

As one of just three players in the squad with more than ten caps to his name, the 33-year-old’s experience could prove crucial to guiding a young Samurai Blue outfit.

The 18-year-old prodigy ready to showcase his abilities

The pressure is always bound to be aplenty when you are nicknamed the “Japanese Messi” but Takefusa Kubo has hardly allowed himself to be burdened by the weight of expectations.

Having only turned 18 on June 4, the fleet-footed playmaker already has already netted four goals for J1 League-leading FC Tokyo this season and is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona, where he spent time previously in the famed La Masia academy.

The fact that Japan left him out of their 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad in order to allow him to feature at senior level highlights just how highly regarded he is in the national team setup, and he only recently won his first senior cap at the age of 18 years and five days to become their second youngest international of all time.

The next pillar of the Japan defence?

From the time he broke onto the scene with Kashima Antlers, Naomichi Ueda has been tipped as a prospective mainstay in the heart of the Japan defence and he has continued his progress since moving to Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge last year.

Nonetheless, with his former centre-back partner Gen Shoji also now in Europe with Toulouse, and the emergence of 20-year-old Takehiro Tomiyasu, there is now a real competition for place even if stalwart Maya Yoshida is approaching the end of his career.

With Shoji not involved at the Copa America, Ueda can give a timely reminder of his capabilities and firmly put himself back in the first-team reckoning after missing out on AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The Qatari stalwart looking to prove his worth

With 119 caps to his name but still only 28, Hassan Al-Haydos heads into Copa America 2019 as the most-experienced member of Qatar and will be expected to lead by example as captain.

While he continues to offer plenty, he was somewhat overshadowed at the Asian Cup earlier this year as younger team-mates Almoez Ali and Akram Afif grabbed the headlines.

Al-Haydos can still play an important role for the Qataris for many years to come, but it would do him no harm to step out of the shadows in Brazil against strong opposition such as Argentina and Colombia in Group B.

The free-scoring marksman aiming to regain some form

Almoez Ali made history at Asian Cup 2019 when he broke Ali Daei’s record for most goals in a single tournament after hitting the back of the net nine times, picking up the Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer awards in the process.

Since then, however, he was briefly sidelined before returning to action with Al Duhail but has only scored once since the end of March in a AFC Champions League tie against Al Ain.

There is no doubting the sheer talent Almoez possesses but, after a quiet spell in comparison to the lofty standards he set for himself, he must be relishing the prospect of shining for Qatar at another international tournament.

The promising centre-back with a penchant for freekicks

While Almoez and Akram received most of the plaudits at Asian Cup 2019, a couple of other youngsters also put in impressive displays to suggest the future is indeed very bright for Qatari football.

One such player was Bassam Al-Rawi, who showed no signs of being overawed despite being surrounded by more-experienced team-mates and was a calming influence at centre-back.

The Al Duhail starlet also displayed a terrific ability from dead-ball situation by scoring twice from freekicks, and will offer Qatar plenty going forward as he does in defence.