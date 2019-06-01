Lionel Messi gives a verdict on his retirement date

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has given a big hint on when he would think about retirement in a recent interview.

The Argentine great is set to turn 32 later this month and with the World Cup still more than three years away, questions about his retirement are naturally coming up. While in conversation with FOX Sports Argentina, he revealed that he wants to retire after winning something with his national side.

He added that even if he fails to win a silverware with Argentina, he would want to try as many times as possible.

“I want to finish my career having won something with the Argentine national team, or if not having tried as many times as possible. I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by.

“I do not know if I will reach the World Cup in Qatar. God will decide whether it is given to me or not. Today I feel great, very well physically, but I’m [almost] 32 years old and I don’t know how it’s going to go.

“A lot of things can happen, I hope I don’t have any serious injuries,” he told FOX Sports Argentina.

Messi will lead Argentina in the upcoming Copa America in Brazil. They will start their campaign against Colombia on 16th June.