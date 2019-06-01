Neymar resumes Brazil training after injury scare

As he battles to overcome a knee injury, Neymar was back in training with Brazil ahead of the upcoming Copa America.

Neymar resumed Brazil training on Friday, easing fears over the star forward’s knee injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 27, missed training earlier in the week, but returned to action in a boost for the South American giants.

Brazil face Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Honduras in their final game before the Copa America.

Neymar’s fitness is crucial for Brazil, who are hosting the Copa America and meet Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

The forward is third in the nation’s all-time goalscoring list with 60, behind only Pele (77) and Ronaldo (62).