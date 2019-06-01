Lionel Messi reveals the one thing he needs to achieve in football before retirement

Lionel Messi revealed in an interview with FOX Sports that he wants to win an international trophy with Argentina before he calls time on his football career.

Messi, 31, is coming off the back of a splendid personal season having notched up 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances for Barcelona. It was a season in which the Blaugrana ended up cantering to the La Liga title but faltered at crucial junctures in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

However, Messi is looking ahead to the upcoming Copa America tournament from June 15 to July 8, to be held in Brazil.

More importantly, he is looking forward to winning his first international trophy with Argentina in the competition, as it is the one thing that has eluded him in an otherwise trophy-laden career so far.

In fact, the Barcelona wizard revealed in the interview that the one thing he needs to accomplish before he can call it a day is to win an international trophy with Argentina.

He also discussed, in depth, about the feelings of dejection and disappointment that accompanied their Copa America 2016 finals loss to Chile, after which he had briefly even announced his international retirement.

However, as it would turn out, the Argentinian talisman would return to the national team fold rejuvenated and hopes to win a trophy with them before he hangs his boots up.