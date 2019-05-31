Copa America |

Guerrero named in Peru’s Copa America squad

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero in action at the World Cup

Peru included record goalscorer Paolo Guerrero in their squad for the Copa America.

Paolo Guerrero was named in Peru’s 23-man squad for the Copa America after his drugs ban ended last month.

Guerrero, 35, made his return in April, having served a suspension after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, after a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

The forward, who is Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer with 36 in 91 games, was cleared to play at last year’s World Cup after a temporary lifting of his ban.

Guerrero will lead his nation into the Copa America after being included in a 23-man squad on Thursday.

The veteran has been in fine form for Brazilian club Internacional, scoring five goals in his past eight games in all competitions.

Peru are in Group A for the Copa America and face Venezuela on June 15, before matches against Bolivia (June 18) and Brazil (June 22).

Comments