Neymar misses Brazil training with knee injury

Neymar was unable to train with his Brazil team-mates on Thursday due to a knee problem, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward hobbled out of training on Tuesday and missed the following day’s session because of the injury.

And the CBF said in a statement that Neymar is still not ready to return to the training pitch.

“Neymar does activity in the gym,” the CBF wrote on Twitter. “The player has had knee treatment and will not train today.”

Brazil are set to take on Qatar and Honduras in friendlies ahead of opening their Copa America campaign on June 14.

Tite’s men get up and running against Bolivia and also take on Venezuela and Peru in Group A.