WATCH: Neymar angrily pulls down U19 player after getting nutmegged by him

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar’s star seems to be on the decline. Nothing’s going right for the former Barcelona forward and after being stripped of Brazil’s captaincy, he was involved in an on-field incident.

During Brazil’s training session, Neymar was nutmegged by an under-19 player playing with the team. The PSG star wasn’t impressed and reacted angrily – fouling the youngster by pulling him down. Here’s the video of the incident.

Neymar nutmegged by 19 year old in Brazil training🤣 Shame! Shame! Shame! pic.twitter.com/JAcUAc5vAn — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 29, 2019

Earlier yesterday, Neymar was stripped of the captaincy of Brazil national football team for the upcoming Copa America. His PSG and former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves will lead the side instead.

According to reports, the captaincy was taken off him because of disciplinary issues and manager Tite informed him of the decision on Saturday, 25th May. Brazil are set to play friendlies against Qatar and Honduras, on 6th June and 10th June respectively before starting their Copa America campaign on 15th June against Bolivia.