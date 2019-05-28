Reports: Reason why Neymar was stripped of Brazil captaincy ahead of Copa America

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr. has been stripped of the Brazil national team captaincy ahead of the Copa America tournament set to begin next Month. Neymar’s PSG teammate Dani Alves has been named the new captain.

Brazil’s Football Federation (CBF), in a statement, announced thus: “Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019.”

Earlier, Brazil national team coach Tite had named Neymar permanent captain a few months after Brazil’s 2018 World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium but has lately been under pressure to replace the 27-year-old due to his disciplinary issues. The Daily Mail reports that the same has been the reason for the latest decision regarding Brazil’s captaincy, with Tite informing him on Saturday that he would not captain Brazil at the Copa America, according to CBF.

In May, Neymar was banned for three Ligue 1 matches by the France Football authorities, after he assaulted a fan post PSG’s French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes. He allegedly hit the fan who was capturing Neymar’s reaction while receiving the runner-up medal. Later that same night, he was also reportedly involved in a dressing-room fight with his teammates.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the 27-year-old winger will be handed a three-game UCL suspension by the UEFA for ridiculing and using disgraceful words while addressing the match officials during PSG’s defeat against Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16.

“This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!” Neymar had written on Instagram while also claiming that teammate Presnel Kimpembe’s alleged handball was, in fact, not a handball.

According to the English news agency, it may have been the above reasons that spurred CBF and Brazil coach Tite to remove Neymar from the role of national team captain.

Dani Alves, who has 138 national team caps till date, was informed of his new role on Sunday. The 36-year-old right-back has captained his country in four games so far, the last of which was a 1-0 victory over Germany in a pre-World Cup friendly in 2018.