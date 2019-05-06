Qatar to play Brazil in international friendly ahead of next month’s Copa America 2019

Asian champions Qatar will face South American giants Brazil in an international friendly in June — just days before the start of the 2019 Copa America tournament.

Qatar are one of the invited teams, along with Japan, at the Copa America to be held in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. The 2019 AFC Asian Cup champions are pitted with Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in Group B of the continental showpiece.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts will make their debut in Copa America while Japan will appear for the second time.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

And as preparation for the tournament, Brazil will host the Maroons in the capital of Brasilia on June 5.

Brazil are looking to win their ninth South American title this year while Chile are the reigning champions.

The final is slated to be held at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 7.