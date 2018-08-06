Demba Ba ‘racially abused’ during CSL match

Shanghai Shenhua manager Wu Jingui has accused an opposition player of racially abusing striker Demba Ba.

The former Newcastle, Chelsea, and Besiktas forward was abused while arguing with defender Zhang Li during Saturday’s Chinese Super League game against Changchun Yatai, according to Wu.

The Senegal hitman, 33, reacted by grabbing Zhang, before motioning to match officials and other players while pointing at his skin.

“I was told that a Yatai player used insulting language toward him [Ba],” said Wu.

“Around the world, it has been stressed that there should be no insulting speech toward black athletes.

“The Chinese Super League has players of many different skin colours. We should respect our opponents and there should be no discrimination.”

Demba Ba is offended by racism wordings from Changchun Yatai player Zhang Li. CFA should take serious disciplinary actions!! #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/xqGJ54LWrw — Shanghai Shenhua FC (@shanghaishenhua) August 4, 2018

Ba rejoined Shenhua in June from Turkish club Goztepe.

Besiktas were among several football figures who later tweeted their support for Ba saying: “#NoToRacism, You’re not alone”.