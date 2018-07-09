Paulinho loaned back to Southern China Tigers

Paulinho has returned to China after just one season at Barcelona, with Guangzhou Evergrande announcing they have acquired the midfielder on a season-long loan.

The Brazil international, who helped his country reach the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, was a surprise signing for the Blaugrana in 2017 after a two-and-a-half-year stint in China.

Paulinho initially joined the Southern China Tigers in 2015 from Tottenham and won six trophies during his time at the Tianhe Stadium, including back-to-back Chinese Super League titles.

He helped Barca to the domestic double last season, while contributing nine goals and two assists in 34 La Liga appearances.

However, the 29-year-old feels he has unfinished business at Guangzhou, who agreed an initial loan deal with an option to make his transfer from Barca permanent in 2019.