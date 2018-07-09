Chinese Super League

Paulinho loaned back to Southern China Tigers

Paulinho has returned to China after just one season at Barcelona, with Guangzhou Evergrande announcing they have acquired the midfielder on a season-long loan.

The Brazil international, who helped his country reach the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, was a surprise signing for the Blaugrana in 2017 after a two-and-a-half-year stint in China.

Paulinho initially joined the Southern China Tigers in 2015 from Tottenham and won six trophies during his time at the Tianhe Stadium, including back-to-back Chinese Super League titles.

He helped Barca to the domestic double last season, while contributing nine goals and two assists in 34 La Liga appearances.

However, the 29-year-old feels he has unfinished business at Guangzhou, who agreed an initial loan deal with an option to make his transfer from Barca permanent in 2019.

Comments