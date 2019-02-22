Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC midfielder becomes first naturalised player for China

Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC player John Hou Saeter, also known as Hou Yongyong, has made history in China after being the first naturalised football player in the country.

Hou Saeter joined the Chinese Super League team in January after a stint with Norway club Stabaek and reports revealed that he received his ID as a Chinese citizen recently.

Born in Trondheim, Norway, even represented Norway from the U-15 to U-18 teams but ultimately decided to play for China where his mother is from.

The report continues by claiming that this results in Hou Saeter giving up his Norwegian citizenship as China does not allow dual nationalities.

Still yet to play for his new team, Hou Saeter is set to compete alongside Nico Yennaris who may also be looking for naturalisation and both players can appear in the CFA Super Cup when they face Shanghai SIPG.