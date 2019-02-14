Napoli star Marek Hamsik moves to Chinese Super League

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after spending almost 12 years with the Serie A club.

The Slovakia international’s move to the Chinese league had broken down after last week after Napoli blocked his sale. “Napoli has decided to suspend the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese [club Dalian Yifang] because the methods of payment of the amount agreed do not coincide with the agreements previously reached,” the club had tweeted.

Il Calcio Napoli ha deciso di soprassedere alla cessione di Marek Hamsik ai cinesi poiché le modalità di pagamento della cifra pattuita non collimano con gli accordi precedentemente raggiunti #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 6, 2019

However, Napoli’s lawyer has now confirmed that Hamsik’s move has been completed and the midfielder is a Dalian Yifang player. “Hamsik is a Dalian player from 2030 (1930 GMT) this evening,” Napoli lawyer Mattia Grassani told Radio Kiss Kiss.

The deal is believed to be worth €20 million and the amount will be paid in two instalments. Hamsik, on the other hand, will reportedly earn €9 million annually, more than thrice of what he earns at Napoli.

The midfielder, in 520 appearances, scored 121 goals for the club and is their highest ever goalscorer as well after overtaking Diego Maradona for the coveted spot last season.