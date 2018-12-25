Former Premier League and La Liga manager joins Chinese Super League side

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua have appointed former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores as their new head coach. Sanchez Flores, who has previously managed Espanyol as well, will replace Wu Jingui.

Official: Sanchez Flores new coach of Shanghai Shenhua. pic.twitter.com/gXJdKyeMOc — Cameron Wilson 韦侃仑 (@CameronWEF) December 25, 2018



The 53-year-old was with Espanyol as recently as in April earlier this year. However, he was sacked by the Catalan club after the end of the previous season. He had been without a job since. He had famously led Watford to an FA Cup semi-final and to a decent 13th-place finish in the 2015/16 season.

And former headcoach Wu Jingui has been appointed as technical director of the club. — TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) December 25, 2018

Shanghai Shenhua’s former manager Wu Jingui will take over as the sporting/technical director of the club. The Super League side had a disappointing seventh-place finish in the league last season with only 38 points in 30 matches and the Spaniard has been appointed to help the club get a better finish in the upcoming season.