UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Explaining how the draw works

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage has finally been completed. And after an exciting and entertaining three months, the best 16 have been revealed. Those 16 teams will now head into Monday’s Round of 16 draw. But how is it that the drawing process works exactly? We take a look.

#1 Teams from the same group can’t draw each other

An easy one right off the bat. Teams who progressed from the same group, cannot play each other at this stage.

For example, both Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid progressed from Group A, and hence would be exempt from playing each other in the Round-of-16. They can, however, come up against one another during the latter stages of the competition.

#2 Teams who finished in the same position can’t draw each other

This one’s pretty easy too. The eight teams who finished at the top of their respective groups can’t play each other. At least, in the Round-of-16.

Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, PSG, Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Bayern finished top of their respective groups and are exempt from playing each other. These 8 teams, in turn, will make up Pot ‘A’ of the draw.

The teams from Pot ‘A’ will instead be drawn against teams from Pot ‘B’; comprising of the 8 runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Liverpool, Ajax, Roma, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Lyon.

#3 Teams from the same country can’t draw each other

And finally, the third rule of the UEFA Champions League drawing process is that teams from the same country cannot play each other in the Round of 16. However, this rule is only applicable for the group and the first knockout stage and is made redundant quarterfinal onward.

An example here would be that of Manchester City, who finished 1st in their Group F. To begin with, one team they’ll definitely avoid will be Group F runners-up Lyon (see pt. 1). As a result, City are left with seven viable options- Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Ajax, Roma, Schalke, and Atletico Madrid.

However, since Manchester City originate from the same country as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham, they would be exempt from playing the trio in the Round-of-16; leaving the Citizens with just four options- Ajax, Roma, Schalke, and Atletico Madrid.

Keeping these three things in mind, the balls will be picked- one from Pot ‘A’ and one from Pot ‘B’ to decide the match-ups. And the rest will be left up to fate.

