UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Draw: Where to watch, Telecast Info, Livestream

The UEFA Champions League takes its next step as the draw for the Round of 16 is all set to be revealed. The match-ups promise to be exciting, and we cannot wait for the action to unfold.

The Champions League draw will be available for viewing all over the world via the partner broadcasters for the football event. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will all be a part of the draw as we get to know who plays who in the knockout stages of the competition.

When will the UCL draw take place?

The Champions League draw will take place on Monday, 17th December 2018, at 11AM GMT (6AM ET).

Where to watch? Livestream, Telecast Information*

The UEFA Champions League draw will be available for viewing all across the Southeast Asia region where the rights of broadcasting the event have been secured.

Here is a region-wise break-up of the broadcasters in all of Southeast Asia for the Champions League:

Brunei: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport,beIN Sports

Cambodia: Goal.com

Indonesia: Total Sports Blast, RCTI, K-Vision

Laos: Goal.com

Malaysia: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport, beIN Sports

Myanmar: Skynet

Philippines: Goal.com

Singapore: Goal.com/ beIN Sports/ HubSports/ mio Sports

Thailand: Goal.com

Vietnam: K+

Alternatively, football fans can also follow the action on the FOX Sports Asia live blog for the Champions League draw.

*(Broadcast information is subject to change)