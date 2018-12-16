UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Draw: PSG possible scenarios

Neymar, Cavani, and Mbappe; It’s fair to say that PSG has built one of the most fearsome attacks in Europe. However, it has been much ado over nothing for the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League recently, as they have constantly failed to make it past the Quarterfinals.

Drawn in the ‘Group of Death’, many expected PSG to drop out in the first round itself. However, the French giants successfully passed two difficult tests, in Liverpool and Napoli, and made it through to the next round.

However, finishing top of the group in UEFA Champions League doesn’t always reap rewards; something PSG might soon experience for themselves.

Possible Opponents

Atletico, Tottenham, Schalke, Ajax, Roma, Manchester United; PSG emerged from the ‘group of death’ without much difficulty. The Parisian club lost their opening match against Liverpool but followed it up with a five-game unbeaten streak.

However, they could now face an even more challenging opposition, if Monday’s Round-of-16 draw turns out to be unfavourable for them.

Best-case Scenario

Schalke; Those teams who are eligible to draw Schalke, would hope to be partnered with the German side. It is widely believed that Domenico Tedesco’s side are the weakest among all the remaining teams, and their domestic form has done little to suggest otherwise.

As a result, the trio of Mbappe, Neymar, and Cavani would be licking their lips if they do indeed draw Die Knappen.

Worst-case Scenario

And they might be facing a similar fate if they are drawn against Atletico, who have themselves been one of the more succesful sides in the UEFA Champions League in recent years.