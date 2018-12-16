UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Draw: Barcelona possible scenarios

Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the favorites to lift the UEFA Champions league trophy this season, and the first step for the Catalans begins tomorrow as the Champions League draw takes place. Who will the mighty Blaugrana take on in the Round of 16?

Barca will be well aware that their impressive performance in the group stage earns them a distinct advantage. They now have to play some of the slightly lesser teams left in the competition, making this the easier passage to the next round of the competition.

Possible Opponents

By finishing top of Group B, Barcelona now have to contend with the likes of Manchester United, Roma, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon in the Round of 16.

None of these teams deserve to be taken lightly, but the 2015 Champions can breathe easy knowing that they have the squad depth to beat any top side in Europe.

Best-case Scenario

Barcelona are a team nobody wants to mess with, and some of the unseeded teams will be dreading the possibility of going up against the La Liga Champions.

But if there is a team that Barca might want to face, that would be Schalke. The Germans have been underwhelming but were lucky to be in an easier group, and qualification has regardless been a little labored. Barcelona will be chomping at the bit if they draw this team and may well pull off a routine win.

Worst-case Scenario

Roma. The ghosts of last season may well come back to haunt Barcelona if they end up drawing Roma. The Italian side did the unthinkable earlier this year when they came back to beat the Spanish giants, and it could happen this year too.

Confidence is a funny thing and when its lacking, even the easiest task seems so much more difficult. Barcelona will hope they avoid Roma in the Round of 16 in order to avoid any chance of slipping up.