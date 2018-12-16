UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Draw: Bayern Munich possible scenarios

While Bayern Munich’s domestic season might be on the verge of collapsing, their UEFA Champions League form hasn’t faltered. The Bavarians are once again through to the Round of 16 with ease but might have to overcome one of the ‘big boys’ to progress.

No matter what season, no matter what scenario, Bayern Munich are always a force to be reckoned with in the UEFA Champions League.

However, earlier this season, the signs were troubling. The German giants did not enjoy the best of starts to their domestic season under Niko Kovac and are in danger of surrendering their Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, their Champions League form tells a different story, with the Bavarians still unbeaten in the competition this season.

Four wins and two draws were enough to see them through, as they now wait to find out their next opponents in Monday’s Round of 16 draw.

Possible Opponents

Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United; Bayern Munich finished top of their group with relative ease. However, that opened up the possibility of them facing some big sides, such as Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Tottenham.

Best-case Scenario

Roma; While Bayern will be licking their lips at the prospect of piling more misery on the fallen giants Manchester United, they would definitely prefer facing Roma in the next round.

The Serie A side went on a remarkable run last season when they reached all the way to the semifinal of the competition. During this time, they also managed to produce one of the best results in recent Champions League history, beating Barcelona 3-0.

However, Roma went through somewhat of a make-over during the summer, and have looked far worse since. Facing them would be a dream draw for the recovering Bavarians.

Worst-case Scenario

Liverpool; Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into one of the most fearsome sides in Europe. The Reds boast one of the most potent attacks on the continent and have also strengthened massively in defence. If there is one thing the Bavarians would want to avoid in the Champions League Round of 16, it is their former tormentor, Jurgen Klopp, coming back to haunt them.

Moreover, Bayern themselves have fallen off the perch this season and are looking vulnerable, something which the Liverpool side could easily exploit.