UEFA Champions League 2018/19 draw: Manchester United possible scenarios

Manchester United may be struggling in the Premier League, but the Red Devils have a golden chance in the Champions League to save some face. The Round of 16 draw could decide a whole lot for Jose Mourinho’s men, and we could have a lot to look forward to as a result.

United finished second in their group, and could play any of the big teams who finished top, making this a tough ask for the 2008 Champions.

Possible Opponents

United could end up having to play some of the biggest teams left in the tournament because of finishing in the unseeded category, and their possible opponents include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Porto.

Best-case Scenario

Porto. This one is a no-brainer. Manchester United will be praying to the heavens that they somehow manage to draw Porto in the Round of 16 as it presents the easiest tie on paper.

While the Portuguese giants are no pushovers, they are a team that Jose Mourinho knows very well, having managed them successfully in the past, and could be the best hope for United to qualify into the next round of the competition.

Worst-case Scenario

Barcelona. Who in their right mind would want to take on the might of the Catalans. The Spanish giants are on top of their game this season, and the reigning La Liga Champions could run circles around Manchester United if they end up playing each other in the knockout stage.

At all costs, United fans will be hoping that they avoid the ruthless Blaugrana.