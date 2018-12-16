UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Draw: Manchester City possible scenarios

Such has been the impact of Pep Guardiola that Manchester City are now one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League. The Citizens ran into some trouble during the early stages of the group but managed to finish top in the end. They now wait to find out who they’ll face in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Manchester City started off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign in the worst possible way. Pep Guardiola’s side invited Lyon for the opener and lost 2-1.

The Citizens looked to have invited more misery on game-week two, as they went behind against Hoffenheim just a minute into the game. However, the Premier League Champions responded with two goals of their own to win the match.

From then on, City won three of their remaining four games to finish top of the group. Here’s who they can pull in Monday’s Round of 16 draw.

Possible Opponents

Atletico, Schalke, Ajax, Roma; On paper, Manchester City have the easiest draw possibilities out of all the clubs. However, there are some potential banana skins to be wary off, especially with Ajax and AS Roma.

Best-case Scenario

Schalke; Schalke enjoyed a great season last time around under Domenico Tedesco. However, things haven’t been the same for them this season. Die Knappen did manage to make it through to the Round of 16, despite scoring just 6 goals in 6 games.

In any given season, Schalke would prove to be a challenge for any team. However, they just haven’t been able to click so far. As a result, Pep Guardiola would be hoping to draw this particular German side in the Champions League round-of-16 draw on Monday.

Worst-case Scenario

Atletico Madrid; Manchester City are one of the best attacking sides in Europe. The Citizens do not have any difficulties in breaking down any opposition and finding the target repeatedly. However, if there is one man who can successfully thwart any team in the world, it’s Diego Simeone.

And in Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, Manchester City have a worthy opponent. The Rojablancos are known for their defensive discipline and would be the perfect opposition for Guardiola’s City.

That’s one match-up that the Spaniard would be dreading.