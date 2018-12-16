UEFA Champions League 2018/19 draw: Real Madrid possible scenarios

Real Madrid are the team to beat as we head closer to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, and the defending Champions will be keen to continue their success in a competition that they have owned for the past three seasons.

Los Blancos are far from unbeatable however, as has been seen in domestic competition this season, and a shocking 3-0 home defeat to CSKA Moscow on the final group matchday of the Champions League further showed cracks in the team. So with the draw coming up soon, what can fans of Real Madrid expect with regards to the UCL Round of 16?

Possible Opponents

Real Madrid finished top of Group G despite facing two losses, and have, as a result, seemingly avoided the big boys in the Champions League.

It won’t be all plain sailing however, as several other clubs are also just as competitive in the unseeded category, making every match an interesting prospect.

As a result of their group-topping display, the Spanish giants will take on either Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Schalke or Lyon.

Best-case Scenario

Perhaps the best situation for Real Madrid would see them avoid the likes of Liverpool and Spurs, but the side they may choose had they been given a chance, would be Schalke.

The German side have made it through to the last 16 but haven’t looked overly convincing in a group that they may have been expected to win. Real Madrid could well break down the opposition away from home and secure a victory at home to progress to the next round.

Worst-case Scenario

Liverpool. Madrid may have easily beaten the Reds in last year’s final, but Liverpool look a different team this season in domestic competition, and despite struggling to qualify from their UCL group, Jurgen Klopp’s men could take on the very best.

They beat PSG this season, and Real would be more than happy to avoid playing a side known for their pressing game. They surely won’t want this tie, but fans would absolutely love it.