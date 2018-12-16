UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool possible draw scenarios

While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are tearing apart the Premier League, the same can’t be said about their Uefa Champions League campaign so far. The Reds scraped through a tough group and qualified on the last matchday after a narrow win over Napoli. However, the difficult part is yet to come, as Liverpool are about to find out the perils of finishing second.

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s saviour yet again, as they pipped Napoli to finish second in their UEFA Champions League group. The Red finished level on points, head-to-head, and goal difference with Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but gained a marginal advantage due to goals scored.

However, finishing second in a Champions League group brings its own complications, as the Merseyside club will now likely face one of the top clubs in the Round of 16.

Possible Opponents

Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus; Jurgen Klopp’s men will potentially face one of their toughest tests of the season, as they could possibly draw one of the European giants in the next round.

Best-case Scenario

Porto; Make no mistake, Porto are not an easy side to play against. However, amongst the available opposition, they might prove to be the least challenging.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese side has been performing well under head manager Sergio Conceicao, and are unbeaten so far in the Champions League this season. They finished with 5 wins out of a possible 6, drawing their remaining match.

Worst-case Scenario

Barcelona; How to Gegenpress a side that is largely press-resistant?

That’s the first question manager Jurgen Klopp would be asking himself in the case Liverpool draw Barcelona. The Catalan giants are known for their quick-short passing and can make any pressing-style seem redundant.

Furthermore, the Spanish giants have in their squad one of the greatest players ever to play in the competition- Lionel Messi. And while the Argentine is yet to score against Liverpool, he would certainly relish the opportunity to face Virgil Van Dijk and Co.