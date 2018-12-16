5 teams that have won both the Champions League and Europa League

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws are almost here, and leading up to the knockout stage, excitement is at an all-time high.

The Round of 16 in the Champions League promises to be a tight affair, with some big teams almost certain to face off against one another. In the Europa League too, some exciting prospects present itself, and the draw should make a whole lot clear. We wanted to know, which teams have actually managed to win both the elite UEFA competitions, and subsequently etched their name in the history books. So here are five such teams:

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool may have missed out on winning the Champions League trophy earlier this year, but the Reds have performed admirably in continental competitions over the years. They have won the UCL a total of five times in their history, and the UEL three times.

The dominant 70s and 80s saw most of the UCL triumphs, with 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 all proving to be the years of a wave of red over Europe. They won another memorable trophy in 2005 in perhaps the greatest European final of all time.

The former UEFA Cup was won by Liverpool in 1973, 1976 and 2001, making them one of the ever present times in the continent.

#4 Bayern Munich

Another giant of Europe, Bayern Munich are in the running this year to perhaps go all the way in the Champions League. They have done it before, as history has shown, and can certainly do it again.

The Bavarians have won the UCL five times, in the years 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013. The UEL has also been captured, just the once however, that coming in 1996.

A true heavyweight from Germany, the qualification rate of Bayern is truly mind-boggling, and betting against them to win this year would not be a smart thing to do.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea memorably won the 2012 Champions League trophy in extraordinary circumstances, but have done well to conquer other European competitions as well.

Playing in the Europa League now, the Blues won this competition in 2013, just one year after winning the UCL, making them a part of history and indeed this list.

Chelsea are under new management this year, and find themselves a part of the Round of 32 draw in the UEL, so this may well be another opportunity for European silverware.

#2 Juventus

Juventus have won the UCL twice and the UEL thrice. With Cristiano Ronaldo in their team this season, the Old Lady have all the chances to go all the way in Champions League.

They have won the premier European trophy in the years 1985 and 1996, and the former UEFA Cup in 1977, 1990 and 1993. They will be keen to add another soon owing to the lack of continental success in recent years, and may well be on their way to pulling it off this season itself.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United may be in all sorts of trouble domestically, but the UCL has seen slightly different fortunes. The Red Devils are in the knockout stages, and could face a tough draw in the Round of 16.

Regardless, they have been ever present in European competitions, and won the UCL in the years 1968, 1999 and 2008. They grabbed the Europa League trophy as recently as 2017 to make it in the history books.

This year, Mourinho’s men would have to pull out something truly extraordinary to win the Champions League, but put nothing beyond these talented group of players.