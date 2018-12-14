Muller could miss Champions League last 16 after Tagliafico kick

Bayern Munich will have to wait until January 10 to discover the length of Thomas Muller’s impending Champions League suspension.

Thomas Muller could be suspended for Bayern Munich’s two Champions League last-16 matches following his kick to Nicolas Tagliafico’s head in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Ajax.

Germany international Muller was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute when, attempting to control a high cross-field pass, his studs made contact with Tagliafico, leaving a cut on the defender.

The 29-year-old may be dealt more than the manadatory one-match ban if UEFA deems the incident a serious offence at a hearing on January 10.

Ajax centre-back Maximilian Wober also faces an anxious wait after he was dismissed for a rash challenge on Leon Goretzka eight minutes earlier.

The entertaining draw in Amsterdam was enough for Bayern to advance as Group D winners, two points clear of the Eredivisie outfit.

Both clubs, along with Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, will be subject to UEFA disciplinary proceedings and potential fines for a range of off-field indiscretions.