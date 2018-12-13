Cristiano Ronaldo sets unwanted personal record

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly adjusted brilliantly to life at Juventus, breaking a number of domestic records, but his performances in Europe’s premier club competition, the Champions League, have left a lot to be desired.

Ronaldo, with his failure to score in five of Juventus’ six Champions League matches in the group stages, achieved an unwanted personal record.

His one goal in the competition this season is his lowest tally since the 2008/09 campaign, when he failed to net even once, with Manchester United.

However, it must be noted that he was sent off early in Juventus’ opening game against Valencia before subsequently missing their next outing against Young Boys.

Ronaldo’s only goal this time around, interestingly enough, came against the Red Devils in Juventus’ 2-1 defeat at home.

However, the Portuguese has proven time and again that the Champions League is his hunting ground, and it will not be a surprise if he finds himself among the goals once the knockout rounds commence.

Juventus topped their group despite a final matchday defeat to Young Boys, and can face one of Lyon, Ajax, Schalke, Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico in the Round of 16.