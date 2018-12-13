Muller apologises to Tagliafico for kick to the head

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller was sent off on Wednesday for a high challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico, whom he has apologised to.

Thomas Muller has apologised for the high challenge on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico which resulted in the Bayern Munich star being sent off in Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw.

Muller was given his marching orders in the 75th minute after accidentally scraping his studs on Tagliafico’s head when trying to control a high cross-field pass.

The Argentina international suffered a cut but no serious lasting damage and was able to complete the match – later scoring a last-gasp equaliser.

Muller’s dismissal was the catalyst for a thrilling conclusion to the contest, as Dusan Tadic, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Tagliafico all found the net from the 82nd minute onwards.

Auf diesem Wege möchte ich mich bei Nico Tagliafico für den gestrigen Vorfall entschuldigen. Das war keine Absicht. Gute Besserung pic.twitter.com/TsMcOxdlpi — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 13, 2018

But it was the red card which spawned the most debate and Muller was apologetic on Thursday.

“I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico for yesterday’s incident,” Muller wrote on Twitter. “There was no intention [in the foul]. Get well.”

Bayern and Ajax qualified for the knockout phase, with Niko Kovac’s side finishing top of Group E.