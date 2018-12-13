Real Madrid star slams teammates following dismal loss to CSKA

Following Real Madrid’s humbling 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, defender Dani Carvajal has slammed his teammates – the youngsters in particular – stating that they are not worthy of a spot in the first team.

The Spaniard spoke to Movistar+ following his side’s embarrassing loss and explained that the homegrown players are not good enough to make the step up to the first team.

“Three weeks ago there was talk that the homegrown players could play. But it turns out that they might not be worthy of the first team,” Carvajal announced.

Madrid played without a number of their first-team regulars, having already secured qualification into the knockout rounds, but were still expected to put on a show against CSKA.

However, they succumbed rather meekly, which has drawn the wrath of the Madrid faithful.

The likes of Federico Valverde, Jesus Vallejo and Javier Sánchez de Felipe all flattered to deceive and on the basis of their performance last night, might not get too many more opportunities going forward.

As for Madrid themselves, they have endured a topsy-turvy campaign thus far and will look to steady the ship when they host Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.