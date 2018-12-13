Watch: Thomas Muller’s brutal head kick leaves Ajax defender a bloody mess

Thomas Muller made headlines during Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash with Ajax not for his performance, but for an incredible flying kick that he landed flush on the back of Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico’s head.

The incident occurred in the 75th minute when Tagliafico was trying to bring an aerial ball under control. With his eyes focused on the ball, he could not witness the German perform his best Eric Cantona impression, flying through the air and landing a stud on the back of the Ajax defender’s skull.

Tagliafico needed staples to ultimately stop the blood flow and was treated for an extended duration on the pitch.

Muller, who was sent off, was apologetic in the aftermath and even went to the Ajax dressing room to make peace with the defender.

Auf diesem Wege möchte ich mich bei Nico Tagliafico für den gestrigen Vorfall entschuldigen. Das war keine Absicht. Gute Besserung 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/TsMcOxdlpi — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 13, 2018

Bayern, who ended up topping their group despite last night’s draw, will be without Muller for their Round of 16 clash.