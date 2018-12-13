UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Ranking all the teams left in the competition

With the draws for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase scheduled for the 17th of December, FOX Sports Asia ranks all the teams in order of their likelihood of lifting the coveted trophy.

#16 FC Schalke 04

Having started their league campaign with 5 consecutive losses, Schalke’s league form has been anything but erratic. In spite of their domestic travails, they have however managed second place in a very competitive group to make it to the round-of-16. Amongst all the teams finishing as runners-up, Schalke look the one least likely to cause an upset though – the primary reason they fill up the last spot in our countdown.

#15 FC Porto

Coming in second are group leader’s to Schalke, FC Porto. The Portuguese team have been mighty dominant in the group phase – drawing only their first match and winning every other game to finish first in the group. What goes against them is the fact that they might be faced with a tricky draw due to a host of giants finishing second in their group, thus making them the one seeded team in the draw that the group runners-up wouldn’t mind facing.

#14 Ajax

The Dutch giants have punched up and above their weight in Europe, scoring 11 goals and letting in only 5 in a group consisting of Benfica and Bayern. They have also managed to go unbeaten into the next round, twice drawing with Bayern in two hugely entertaining matches against the Bundesliga champions, making them a tricky prospect for any side that they get drawn against in the next round.

#13 Lyon

The French are the only team from their group that managed to progress unbeaten into the next round, albeit as runners-up. A closer look at their results, however, shows their erratic tendencies, having progressed with a single victory an incredible 5 draws – with 4 of those games tied by a margin of 2-2 or higher. Definitely the dark horses in terms of how you never know what you’re going to get with them.

#12 Manchester United

It’s a sad indictment of where Manchester United are in terms of their on-pitch potential that they find themselves in the bottom five of the list of likely winners of the Champions League. It’s no coincidence that they fell at the same hurdle last year, despite being handed an easy draw against Sevilla. Hugely inconsistent in their performances as evidenced by their loss to Valencia in the final group game – any team that gets drawn against Jose Mourinho’s side will definitely fancy their chances.

#11 AS Roma

Much like Manchester United, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men find themselves out of the top 4 in the league and their European form has been similarly patchy, with their last continental win coming over one month and two match-days ago. A run of three consecutive victories and a relatively easy group got them through, but the Italian side must buck up fast if they are to have any chance of repeating last year’s run to the semi-finals.

#10 Tottenham Hotspurs

Having collected only a single point from their first three games, it’s a miracle Mauricio Pochettino’s men managed to qualify for the knockouts at all – the Argentine himself admitting they had completed what was essentially ‘mission impossible’. While they’re certain to give a fight to any team that comes against them, their lack of European experience means they only make it to 9th position in our list.

#9 Atletico Madrid

After a brief Europa League adventure last year, Diego Simeone’s side are back where thrive the most and they’ve certainly picked up where they left off, finishing second in their group(on goal difference) with only a single loss away to Dortmund, which they avenged in the return fixture in Madrid. Domestically too, they trail leaders Barcelona by only 3 points and under Simeone’s guidance, another run deep into the competition wouldn’t surprise many.

#8 Bayern Munich

Trailing leaders Dortmund by 9 points in the league, it’s only Bayern’s European pedigree and the fact that they might face a relatively easy draw owing to them being group leaders that stops them from being any lower in our countdown. An ageing team and inconsistent form mean that they’re far away from their usual billing as favourites this season, with their chances of adding another European trophy to their cabinet looking slim at best.

#7 Borussia Dortmund

Lucien Favre’s men have been irresistible in Bundesliga this season, scoring the most goals and leading the league by 7 points. The only blot on their copy has been a loss to Athletico in Madrid, despite which they finished top of their group. Having lost only a single game all season, they make the 7th position in our countdown, ahead of Bayern in the list of favourites for perhaps the first time in recent memory.

#6 Real Madrid

Having already made a managerial change this season, Madrid’s topsy-campaign continued this season with a 3-0 defeat to CSKA in their final group game. It is clear that the Spanish side underestimated Ronaldo’s importance and it’s a testament to how crucial he was to their European cause that they find themselves out of the top 5 as they look to add a fourth consecutive European trophy to what is an overwhelmingly glittering cabinet.

#5 Liverpool

Fifth in our list are Jurgen Klopp’s men, the English side adding another dimension to their attack-minded team with a rock-solid defence this season. Indeed, the most impressive element to this Liverpool side is their ability to grind out results despite not being at their best – a far cry from their gung-ho style in the past two years. Their only drawback, if any, is the fact that their forward line hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season, in stark contrast to last year when they scored goals left, right and centre on their way to the finals.

#4 Barcelona

Although the Spanish champions find themselves top of a surprisingly competitive La Liga this year, their season certainly hasn’t been without its low points – falling to two defeats when people least expected them to. While there is no doubt that they’ve lost the aura of old, Lionel Messi’s presence in the side alone is enough for them to make the top 4 in our countdown, the Argentine adding to his list of magical nights with a masterclass at Wembley against Tottenham and reminding everyone just how good he is.

#3 Manchester City

Having romped to the league title with a record 100 points in England last season, Manchester City have shown no signs of stopping, their first loss in the league to Chelsea remedied by a 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim in the Champions League. Knocked out in controversial albeit entertaining fashion by Liverpool last year, Pep Guardiola’s side will be gunning to conquer Europe this time around – the Spaniard having built what is probably the most complete side in Europe at the moment.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

Already 13 points ahead in Ligue 1, it is common knowledge that the real yardstick to measure the club’s success in Paris is the Champions League. Having flattered to deceive in recent seasons in Europe, PSG finally seem like the real deal this year. Progressing as winners from possibly the toughest group in this year’s competition, they will certainly fancy their chances against any team in the continent.

#1 Juventus

Despite falling to two defeats in the group phase against Manchester United and Young Boys respectively, the Italian champions are still widely touted by pundits as the favourites to the Champions League trophy that has become their ‘holy grail’. They have shown they can turn it up come the big occasion and have in Cristiano Ronaldo a man who has been there, done that – winning the Champions League 5 times, three more than Juventus have managed in their entire history.